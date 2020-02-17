Fulton Financial Corp Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.82 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 225.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

