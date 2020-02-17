FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issued By B. Riley

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.75. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $66.85 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after acquiring an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after acquiring an additional 594,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,092,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,808,000 after acquiring an additional 38,389 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,830 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,838,000 after acquiring an additional 213,638 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

