FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Issued By B. Riley

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consol Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.67. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Consol Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $7.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. Consol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $342.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Consol Energy by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Consol Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Consol Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

