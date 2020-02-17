FY2020 Earnings Forecast for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PDRDY opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $39.02.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

