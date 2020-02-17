FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alteryx Inc Raised by DA Davidson (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alteryx in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.54%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.15.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $158.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.80, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,053,000 after buying an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,057,000 after buying an additional 236,935 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 940,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,109,000 after buying an additional 212,755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alteryx by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 656,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,665,000 after buying an additional 42,486 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Alteryx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,987,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $172,851.90. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $2,868,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,424,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,055 shares of company stock worth $18,540,877. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

