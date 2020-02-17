FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) Lowered by National Bank Financial

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised First Capital Realty from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of TSE:FCR opened at C$20.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.55. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$20.33 and a 12-month high of C$22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. First Capital Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.57%.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

