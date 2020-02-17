FY2020 EPS Estimates for Heineken Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heineken in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heineken’s FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEINY. BNP Paribas started coverage on Heineken in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Heineken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
Shares of Heineken stock opened at $56.47 on Monday. Heineken has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th.
About Heineken
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
