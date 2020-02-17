FY2020 EPS Estimates for Heineken Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heineken in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heineken’s FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Heineken alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEINY. BNP Paribas started coverage on Heineken in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Heineken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $56.47 on Monday. Heineken has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.