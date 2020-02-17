Gemfields (LON:GEM) Now Covered by FinnCap

Analysts at FinnCap began coverage on shares of Gemfields (LON:GEM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 42 ($0.55) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 258.97% from the stock’s previous close.

GEM opened at GBX 11.70 ($0.15) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 million and a PE ratio of 20.35. Gemfields has a 52-week low of GBX 10.79 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.92 ($0.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get Gemfields alerts:

Gemfields Company Profile

Gemfields plc is a supplier of colored gemstones. The Company operates through five segments: Zambia, which includes emerald and beryl mining activities; Mozambique, which includes ruby and corundum mining activities; UK, which includes sales of cut and polished gemstones, marketing, technical and administrative services; Faberge, which includes wholesale and retail sales of jewelry and watches, and Other, which includes new projects and traded auctions.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.