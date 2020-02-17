Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Liberum Capital upgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 273.56 ($3.60).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 233.95 ($3.08) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 235.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 238.63. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

