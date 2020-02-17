Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €26.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.70 ($22.91) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Independent Research set a €24.40 ($28.37) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €21.72 ($25.25).

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($22.91). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €19.70.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

