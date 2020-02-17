Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 890

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANTO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Antofagasta to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 900.36 ($11.84).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

LON ANTO opened at GBX 868 ($11.42) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 903.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 886.88. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.