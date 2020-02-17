Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($58.54) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,340.05 ($57.09).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,197 ($55.21) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,400.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,261.02. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, for a total transaction of £373.28 ($491.03). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.