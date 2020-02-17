Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$36.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GWO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. CSFB set a C$37.00 price objective on Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.09.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$34.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion and a PE ratio of 13.06. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$27.52 and a 52 week high of C$35.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

