Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.18.

NYSE PAC opened at $130.36 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $135.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.41 and its 200 day moving average is $107.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

