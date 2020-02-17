Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HABT. Guggenheim cut Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group cut Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush cut Habit Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Habit Restaurants presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Habit Restaurants stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $364.79 million, a PE ratio of 82.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Habit Restaurants has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Habit Restaurants by 490.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Habit Restaurants by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

