Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HALO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

