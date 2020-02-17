Hasbro, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.43. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $82.87 and a 52 week high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,346,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 437,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,195,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,738,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

