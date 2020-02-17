Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €270.00 Price Target for Wirecard (ETR:WDI)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Independent Research set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €181.00 ($210.46).

Shares of Wirecard stock opened at €138.90 ($161.51) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €125.30 and a 200-day moving average of €129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion and a PE ratio of 35.64. Wirecard has a 1-year low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a 1-year high of €162.30 ($188.72).

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

