Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €38.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DRW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €46.86 ($54.49).

ETR DRW3 opened at €56.50 ($65.70) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $429.40 million and a PE ratio of 39.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 12 month high of €59.40 ($69.07).

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

