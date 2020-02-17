HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HDS. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. HD Supply has a 52-week low of $36.99 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 309.7% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

