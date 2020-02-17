Head-To-Head Survey: Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) versus Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Voyager Therapeutics and Neuralstem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.88%. Given Voyager Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Voyager Therapeutics is more favorable than Neuralstem.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Neuralstem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($2.75) -4.72 Neuralstem $260,000.00 8.06 -$4.93 million N/A N/A

Voyager Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuralstem.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Neuralstem shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Neuralstem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Neuralstem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Neuralstem -39,417.64% -170.51% -110.16%

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Neuralstem on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with AbbVie Inc.; Sanofi Genzyme; the University of Massachusetts; and MRI Interventions, Inc., as well as collaborations with Brammer Bio and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to support the development of its gene therapy programs. It also has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Neuralstem

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the treatment-refractory depression, Angelman Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke, diabetic neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognitive deficit, and long-term potentiation enhancement. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury, as well as is in preclinical study for the traumatic brain injury. In addition, it develops NSI-532, which is in preclinical study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and NSI-777 that is in preclinical study for treatment of human demyelinating diseases. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

