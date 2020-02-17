Head-To-Head Survey: Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) vs. Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF)

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) and Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Western Uranium & Vanadium and Peninsula Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Uranium & Vanadium N/A N/A N/A Peninsula Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Western Uranium & Vanadium and Peninsula Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Uranium & Vanadium 0 0 0 0 N/A Peninsula Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Uranium & Vanadium and Peninsula Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Uranium & Vanadium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Peninsula Energy N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) -1.50

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

There is no company description available for Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. The company also explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project located in Wyoming; 74% interest in the Karoo project located in South Africa; and 50% interest in the RakiRaki gold project located in Fiji. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010. Peninsula Energy Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

