HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €65.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.47 ($87.75).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €63.56 ($73.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €58.20 ($67.67) and a 1-year high of €73.52 ($85.49).

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

