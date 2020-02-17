Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,714 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,714 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Microsoft accounts for about 0.3% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,512,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $256,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,069 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $185.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.77. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $106.29 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

