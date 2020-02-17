Holistic Financial Partners Has $643,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amazon.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 314.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,134.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,062.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,928.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,817.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,586.57 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

