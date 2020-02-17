HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 345,204 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of HollyFrontier worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 13.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 26.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HFC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

NYSE:HFC opened at $43.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $58.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

In other HollyFrontier news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,488 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

