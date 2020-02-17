Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.16.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.74. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $45.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,672,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,722,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,903,000 after buying an additional 524,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after buying an additional 496,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 303,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 231,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

