HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns Hold Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $192.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $168.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on HubSpot from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HubSpot from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.18.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $197.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. HubSpot has a one year low of $137.30 and a one year high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $1,271,005.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,933 shares in the company, valued at $106,604,871.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,860,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,930,000 after purchasing an additional 321,449 shares during the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $23,788,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 154,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 127,576 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,899,000 after purchasing an additional 117,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $15,608,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

