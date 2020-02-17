Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$32.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. CSFB cut Hydro One from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hydro One from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.46.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of H stock opened at C$29.30 on Thursday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$20.02 and a 12 month high of C$29.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -126.84.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.