Hyman Charles D Has $37.50 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.7% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,512,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,179 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $256,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,069 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $185.35 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $106.29 and a one year high of $190.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Cfra increased their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

