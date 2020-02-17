Immutep (ASX:IMM) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.40

Immutep Ltd (ASX:IMM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.40 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.40 ($0.28), with a volume of 1211232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$0.39 ($0.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.24 million and a PE ratio of -6.93.

Get Immutep alerts:

In related news, insider Marc Voigt 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Immutep (ASX:IMM)

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.