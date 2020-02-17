Independent Research Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €5.40 Price Target

Independent Research set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBK. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.37) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.06 ($7.05).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €6.61 ($7.69) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.38. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 1-year high of €8.26 ($9.60).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.