Independent Research Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €13.50 Price Target

Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on B4B3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.74 ($15.98).

B4B3 opened at €13.40 ($15.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 million and a PE ratio of -38.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18. Metro has a 1 year low of €11.75 ($13.66) and a 1 year high of €14.85 ($17.27). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.02.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

