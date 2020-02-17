Independent Research Reiterates €211.00 Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Independent Research set a €211.00 ($245.35) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €171.00 ($198.84) target price on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.85 ($174.24) price objective on Linde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €196.07 ($227.99).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €205.10 ($238.49) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €190.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €180.74. Linde has a 12-month low of €145.50 ($169.19) and a 12-month high of €200.60 ($233.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

