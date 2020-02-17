IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 6,130 Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of City Office REIT worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 894.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 439,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 412,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 499.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 253,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

NYSE CIO opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $764.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.43. City Office REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 87.04%.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

