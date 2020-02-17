IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ESI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

ESI stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 2.13. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

