IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,138 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Titan International worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Titan International by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 341,134 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Titan International by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 840,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 273,960 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Titan International by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,285 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. Titan International Inc has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

