IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.8% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,165,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at $4,526,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 575.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 105,546 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at $2,648,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 59,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

NYSE EPC opened at $33.64 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

