IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Position in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Front Yard Residential were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 0.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 312,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 9.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RESI opened at $11.31 on Monday. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RESI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Front Yard Residential Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

