IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in K12 were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 54.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 331,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 116,306 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 26.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the third quarter valued at about $1,109,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRN opened at $17.16 on Monday. K12 Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $702.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti cut their price target on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

