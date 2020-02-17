IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $626,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $77.51 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average is $72.38.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.