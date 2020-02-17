IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $638,000 Holdings in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kraton worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton in the third quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kraton by 65.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 32,247 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Kraton by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraton by 69.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kraton by 16.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $518.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.40. Kraton Corp has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $40.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRA. SunTrust Banks raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kraton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

