IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,379 shares of the department store operator’s stock after selling 172,787 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in J C Penney were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCP. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J C Penney by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 58.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCP stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20. J C Penney Company Inc has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.25. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

