IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 801 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,739,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000.

Shares of FXB opened at $126.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.34. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $129.57.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

