IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $136,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In other news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $170,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,241 shares in the company, valued at $583,381.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $706.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.