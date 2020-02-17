IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Preferred Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $12.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $554.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $16.93.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

