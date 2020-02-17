IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.3% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $72.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.83. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $93.17.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

