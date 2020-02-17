IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exantas Capital were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Exantas Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 25.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Exantas Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of XAN stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. Exantas Capital Corp has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $12.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

