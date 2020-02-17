IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 17,083 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,083 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPC opened at $26.22 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

