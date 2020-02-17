IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 18,562 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,562 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Dougherty & Co cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

NYSE:MOD opened at $8.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $16.67.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.98 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli acquired 5,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Burke acquired 10,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.